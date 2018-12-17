Melvin Gordon on track to return after nearly playing last week

Getty Images

The Chargers will limit running back Melvin Gordon at Monday’s practice, coach Anthony Lynn said. But it appears Gordon will make his return Saturday against the Ravens.

Gordon missed the past three games with a knee injury.

The Pro Bowl running back tested his injured knee before pregame warmups Dec. 13, hoping to play, but the Chargers held him out. How close was Gordon to playing against the Chiefs?

“Very close,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “He looked good in pregame. It’s just without having a full week of practice. . . .If we had played that game on Sunday, he probably would have played. But because we had an early game on Thursday, and no full-speed practices, I didn’t think it was wise to put him out there.”

Gordon’s backup, Austin Ekeler, remains in concussion protocol. He will undergo further testing Monday.