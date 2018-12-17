Mike Weber will play final college game in Rose Bowl

Getty Images

Ohio State running back Mike Weber announced Sunday night that he will enter the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.

“It’s been one hell of a journey,” Weber wrote on Twitter. “I will forgo my senior season and will live the dream I’ve had since 5 years old. I will be declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft. I also will be playing in the Rose Bowl to finish what my brothers and I started.”

The junior rushed for 858 yards and five touchdowns on 157 carries this season. In 37 career games, he has gained 2,580 yards and scored 24 touchdowns on 440 carries.

He joins teammate Dre’Mont Jones in declaring his intentions to enter the draft after the Jan. 1 game against Washington.