Mitch Trubisky passes Sid Luckman in one specific category

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has a chance to be the franchise’s best quarterback since Sid Luckman, primarily since the team hasn’t had many great quarterbacks since Sid Luckman. On Sunday, Trubisky passed Luckman and two other former Bears quarterbacks in one very specific category.

Via the NFL, Trubisky set Chicago’s single-season record for games with a passer rating of 120 or more, based on at least 15 passing attempts.

In a division-clinching win over the Packers, Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4 percent) for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, generating a 120.4 passer rating. He has now crossed the 120 threshold four times this year, one more than Luckman in 1943, Rudy Bukich in 1965, and Erik Kramer in 1995.

Many regard the jury as still being out on whether Trubisky will become a true franchise quarterback. However, he has shown plenty of flashes of the kind of potential that could indeed make him one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and in turn the best quarterback since Luckman. And maybe, based on what the team accomplishes during Trubisky’s career, eventually even better than Luckman.