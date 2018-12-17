MVP down to a three-man race

Getty Images

With two weeks (and one game) left in the regular season, only three viable candidates remain in the chase for the NFL MVP award.

That’s the assessment from Peter King of Football Morning in America, and it’s hard to disagree with him. King ranks the contenders as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a tie for first place, with Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers currently third.

In fourth, King writes: “This space left vacant.” Again, it’s hard to disagree that there simply isn’t another serious candidate.

A trio of Rams had been contenders for the prize, but with a pair of prime-time clunkers for L.A.’s primary (for now) team, quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald have fallen out of the chase.

Donald still has an outside chance, but he’d likely need to match or beat the single-season sack record of 22.5. Which means picking up six sacks over the next two games. Which won’t be easy to do, especially with opposing offenses realizing that they can commit extra resources to blocking Donald, and that other Rams defenders (like Ndamukong Suh) can’t take advantage of the one-on-one blocking.

And so it comes down to Mahomes, Brees, and Rivers. And as a practical matter it may hinge on who finishes with the top seeds in each conference.