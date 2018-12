Getty Images

The NFL announced it has suspended Packers offensive lineman Alex Light for one game for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Light will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The Packers won’t miss the rookie.

He has played only three offensive snaps this season. He played two snaps at right guard and one at left tackle Dec. 9 against the Falcons.

Light also has played nine special teams snaps — six against Atlanta and three Sunday against the Bears.