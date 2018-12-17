Nick Foles will start Week 16; Carson Wentz “week to week”

Getty Images

The Eagles got a much-needed win in Los Angeles in Sunday night and they’ll stick with Nick Foles at quarterback as they try for another one against the Texans in Week 16.

Head coach Doug Pederson made that announcement at his press conference on Monday morning and it wasn’t a particularly surprising one based on Pederson’s last update on Carson Wentz‘s health. Pederson said last week that it could be three months until Wentz was recovered from the fracture in his back that knocked him out of the lineup.

Pederson provided a rosier outlook about Wentz’s health on Monday, however. He called Wentz “week to week” after getting more positive information about his condition. As a result, Wentz won’t go on injured reserve and Pederson said he remains the starter when healthy.

Whether that point will come before the 2019 season could be tied to how much longer the Eagles play this season. Winning against Houston and Washington alone isn’t enough for them to make the playoffs, so their season might not go on long enough for Pederson to make a call between two quarterbacks healthy enough to play.