No starting quarterback is playing worse than Jared Goff right now

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 17, 2018, 9:16 AM EST
Rams quarterback Jared Goff has rapidly descended from an MVP candidate to the bottom of the NFL.

Over the last three weeks, Goff is at the very bottom: He’s dead last among all starting quarterbacks in passer rating over the last three weeks of the season. Goff’s passer rating over the last three weeks is 51.3. The only quarterback in the NFL who has started even one game and had a worse passer rating in that time is Mark Sanchez, who has been benched.

From Week One through the Rams’ spectacular Monday night win over the Chiefs, Goff threw 26 touchdown passes and six interceptions. In the three games since that win over the Chiefs, Goff has thrown one touchdown pass and seven interceptions.

Those three games were a win over the Lions that was closer than it should have been, a loss to the Bears last week and a loss to the Eagles last night.

The Rams’ two-game losing streak has put them at serious risk of losing out on a bye week in the NFC playoffs. They may find themselves having to host a game in the wild card round, and then, if they win that have to win both at Chicago and at New Orleans to get to the Super Bowl. Considering that the Rams have already lost at Chicago and at New Orleans, that’s a tough path.

And it’s probably an impossible path if Goff doesn’t start playing better.

  2. Good thing hotshot MCVay was smirking and jerking back in Sept and Oct, thinking their All Star team was going to cupcake to a SB.

    It’s a marathon, not a sprint and you have very poor leadership in LA. Very immature with Suh, Talib, Joyner, Peters, McVay himself, etc.

    The jig is up.

    Without Gurley, Goff is a disappointment. Said that originally.

  4. tylawspick6 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 9:19 am
    ———-

    You would do well to concern yourself with your Pats. Their implosion is real.

  6. @tylaw

    I’d worry about your team losing back to back games against teams who have shown most of the season aren’t playoff caliber.

    While Goff isn’t playing well, he certainly can still lead an offense that can score at will. They lost to a division leader and the current SB champs with the SB MVP. Stumble now, not in January.

  9. The Rams have played this season as if that Chiefs game was their Super Bowl and now they’re going through a Super Bowl hangover.

  10. SWFLPC.INC says:
    December 17, 2018 at 9:22 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 9:19 am
    ———-

    You would do well to concern yourself with your Pats. Their implosion is real.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————

    Nope.

    Handing wins over on a silver platter or Goodell getting involved yesterday is not an “implosion”.

    Do you know how many teams would love to implode at 11-5?

    No team in the AFC is better than than the other. NE has something to shoot for, which, outside of a home game in Rd 1, for example, could be AWFUL news for an opponent in a title game.

    All the pieces are clearly there to compete for a conf title. Sloppy play, some drops, etc,

    Keep in mind, this team had reeled off 8 wins in a row at one point.

  12. Handing wins over on a silver platter or Goodell getting involved yesterday is not an “implosion”.

    Do you know how many teams would love to implode at 11-5?

    No team in the AFC is better than than the other. NE has something to shoot for, which, outside of a home game in Rd 1, for example, could be AWFUL news for an opponent in a title game.

    All the pieces are clearly there to compete for a conf title. Sloppy play, some drops, etc,

    Keep in mind, this team had reeled off 8 wins in a row at one point.

    ***

    Delusional.

  13. It’s much easier for a quarterback to look good when you’re up by 30 at halftime and your defense is stifling any threat.
    I’m not saying the Rams are in trouble, but are definitely some cracks showing. I don’t see them being challenged much in their last two games, but they’re likely to play a good defense in the divisional round.

  16. The patriot fans crack me up.

    The season after your first super bowl you were awful. 9-7 if memory serves right. But if it happens to any other team they are one hit wonders. I’d rather have Wentz or Goff than Brady who clearly can’t throw the deep (40+) yard ball in the air anymore. If the Pats have to go on the road they are one and done. The Rams would put 50+ up in your defense. Goff is good and he will be good for a long time.

  17. tylawspick6 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 9:38 am
    SWFLPC.INC says:
    December 17, 2018 at 9:22 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 9:19 am
    ———-

    You would do well to concern yourself with your Pats. Their implosion is real.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————

    Nope.

    ————-

    But they are not 11-5…..they are 9-5 and have lost to some of the worst teams in the NFL. And why would you blame Goodell for bunch of pre-snap penalties on the Pats offense yesterday? All they could muster were 10-effin points? And just exactly what was that choke job Brady pulled when he tossed that interception in the red zone? Is that on Goodell too?

  19. This Rams’ defense is underwhelming. Donald is Donald but Peters has been exposed and Talib is on the back end of his career. LBer play is mediocre at best.They rank 23rd as a rush defense. You cannot win in the playoffs with teams feeling like they can run on you…The Oline and the Dline have been getting out manned and have been less physical against opposing teams. Suh appears to be a shell of himself. Brockers has been missing in action and Fowler can’t generate a consistent anything. Donald is the one consistent player on that defense and if he cannot get home then they are toast on any given play.

    All of sudden their offensive line looks old. Just in a matter of weeks. Not having Cooper Cupp seems to have affected this offense. Gurley cannot get going either and the whole thing revolves around him…But the worse of it all is the play of Goff. This not just some rough patch by a young QB. He has been extremely careless with the ball. He has been watching the pass rush more and more. I think teams are seeing the blue print of hit Goff often and early and later in the game his eyes starts come off of his down field reads to the pass rush.

    At the rate he is turning the ball over this team will be one and done again in the playoffs. They play the niners and Cards. And they will win both those games, but those are not playoff teams and it will a false narrative that they are back after these two wins. Although the niners will not be an easy out. You Rams fans out there someone has figured out this offense. They got punched in the mouth three playoff teams and last had to have stung a little harder because it was a nationally televised game at home. I got no dog in this fight, but hear all of those Eagle fans keeps reminding that the NFL has got to fix this situation in LA. The best team in LA is NOT the Rams at the moment.

  20. Goof isn’t a leader. He’s a robot of McVay and his system. Simply put the NFL teams with good D’s exposed the Ram weakness. Seattle gave them trouble twice. Chicago and Philly beat them with their D. Regardless if Goof bounces back or not, the Rams have this year and next before being in CAP hell. Young QB, yes. Leader at this point , no. Feeling the pressure, most likely.

  23. It’s the holidays. Maybe Goff just received a visit from the ghost of football past…i.e. Jeff Fisher (and Rob Boras).

  24. Goff is a poser and always has been. He needs perfect surroundings to thrive. He has never handled pressure well despite what he tries to project. A mistake McVay made is demoting and releasing Jamon Brown. It hurt the continuity and depth of their line as well as the run blocking. Gurley’s rushing numbers have gone down and subsequently Saquon Barkley’s numbers have been up since the Giants claimed Brown and put him into their starting lineup.

  26. Goff likes, and needs, a clean pocket in which to work. Especially the last 2 weeks that is not there. Perhaps the Rams OLine is wearing down, they do have a couple old guys in Whitworth and Sullivan. The D is lacking at the LB position and Corner play has been bad this year. They need to sign a bruising FB and feature the best back in FB with some traditional offense. That would give the D some rest and take some heat off Goff….but McVay might be too egotistical for that to happen. Not the time of year to play your worst ball!

  27. The loss of Cooper Kupp was huge.

    The 2018 L.A. Rams PASS Offense went south after Kupp was injured.

    Kupp has missed 6 games and still leads the team in touchdown receptions.

    ——————–

    Brady sucked and has sucked for a while. No issue there.

    Where I have an issue is 4 phantom penalties that clearly decided the game, 2 of them CLEAR point swings for 14 points.

    Jon Jones phantom PI and a 40 yard gain for a TD on that drive. Horrendous after textbook inside coverage with both guys handchecking.

    Marcus Cannon “holding” on a beautiful pancake block of Tuitt as NE is about to score.

    When Romo starts fumblinfg to defend the call during the rwplay and it’s that awkward, yes, Goodell has struck again.Don’t worry, we’ve seen this before.

    One set of rules for NE, one other set for all other 31 teams.

    Been going on since Goodell got into the league.

    The least penalized time in the NFL ends up with 14 in one game. Laughable.

    They committed maybe half of those penalties. Half.

  33. Hmm. Kinda makes you realize how good Carson Wentz really is. Playing with a suspect OL, no running game, coming off a major knee injury and playing half the year with a bad back….and he still has a 70% completion percentage, 21 TDs and 7 INT.

  35. The draft from a few years ago has produced interesting results. Goff was taken #1 and now when your team should be peaking could find it self struggling heading to the playoffs. Wentz was taken #2 and is sidelined with a back injury and he didn’t do much when he was in there, turns it to Foles who has won a Super Bowl and helped them beat the Rams. Aside from yesterday, Prescott taken in the 4th round had a 5 game winning streak going. It doesn’t look like that draft class didn’t produced much stars for the league.

  37. When he doesn’t have 18 seconds to throw the deep crosser, while Robert Woods streaks across 3/4 of the field completely undefended, he’s not an accurate quarterback. He has a big arm. Good for him. Join the club of other gun-slingers who can’t make the big play under pressure when it counts.

    Remember when everyone thought the Eagles were the next Dynasty after a few games with Chip Kelly’s college offense. Then it completely imploded once defenses were onto it…’member that?

    Get ready to watch a similar tumble in L.A. Someone mentioned Russell Wilson in this thread…THAT’S a great QB. Look at last year – he accounted for 82% (approx.) of Seattle’s scoring, with the worst O-Line in football, and zero running game. When Jared Goff can sit in a constantly pressured pocket, and find ways to make the throws, come back in the 4th and win under immense pressure, without a strong supporting cast, he can be considered a very good QB. Right now, he’s just another guy. He isn’t battle-tested, and it shows.

    Have fun.

  38. Go back to when Cooper Kupp went down for the season. The Rams have been limping ever since then. That slugfest with KC had a lot to do with defensive scoring than the Rams offense being on fire. They plodded through the game against DET and then lost the next 2.

  39. Goff has a lot of talent and he’s likely going through a rough patch, which is normal. The part that worries me most about him is how McVay has to be reading all of the defenses for him in his headset pre-snap. That’s a bit scary.

  40. Whether it’s a slump or Goff coming back to Earth, it’s not good to be struggling heading towards the playoffs against playoff caliber teams. LA looks like a team that definitely needs home field. I don’t see Goff is going on the road to places like Chicago and NO and winning.

  42. “tylawspick6 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 10:25 am
    Jon Jones needs to understand you can’t push a WR out of bounds during his route and then grab and hold his hand when he trying to make the reception. I’m sure you had no problem with the PI on Edelman for ball that was uncatchable though…

    Or I’m sure you had no problem when Decastro was called for a phantom hold with the Steelers backed up against their own endzone on a nice run.

    Or how about blowing the whistle after the ball is out and ruling his forward progress stopped when he no longer possessed the ball?

    But even all that aside the insane amount of cognitive dissonance you silly Pats fans make us wade through to understand what point you are trying to make. So the Pats are the least penalized team in the league, but Goodell is out to get them. Your proof is one game where they clearly were rattled by the home crowd noise and got over half their penalties on pre snap mistakes. So either Goodell hates the Pats and tells the refs to call more penalties on them (which never happens since they are the least penalized team in the league) or there is no logical justification for that since they are the least penalized team in the league.

    The Pats completely melted down yesterday in Pittsburgh. The only reason it was a game at the end was because of another missed FG by Boswell. And today, the Pats fans are continuing to melt down. Blaming the refs and Goodell for the fact that Beli got outcoached and let Jaylen Samuels put up 150 on his poor defense.

  43. One set of rules for NE, one other set for all other 31 teams.

    Been going on since Goodell got into the league.

    The least penalized time in the NFL ends up with 14 in one game. Laughable.

    ———————————————-

    Help us understand. The league is conspiring against the Patriots, yet they were the least penalized team in the league going into this game?

    Stop whining. The officiating sucks for everybody.

  44. I will take Goff over Russell Wilson in a heart beat. Wilson, even though he has terrific passer rating, has an 8-6 record and his team lost to the lowly 49ers yesterday.

  48. boisestatewhodat says:
    December 17, 2018 at 10:15 am

    WHO DAT!! It’s good to be KING!

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷

    King of what? There are still two weeks left of the regular season.

  53. tylawspick6 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 10:25 am
    ————-

    Every team gets hosed by inopportune penalties. Only loser teams (or their fans) claim that is why they lost the game. And just to be clear, are you claiming that the Pats only committed “half” the pre-snap penalties that we called on them yesterday? Seriously?

