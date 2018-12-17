No starting quarterback is playing worse than Jared Goff right now

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has rapidly descended from an MVP candidate to the bottom of the NFL.

Over the last three weeks, Goff is at the very bottom: He’s dead last among all starting quarterbacks in passer rating over the last three weeks of the season. Goff’s passer rating over the last three weeks is 51.3. The only quarterback in the NFL who has started even one game and had a worse passer rating in that time is Mark Sanchez, who has been benched.

From Week One through the Rams’ spectacular Monday night win over the Chiefs, Goff threw 26 touchdown passes and six interceptions. In the three games since that win over the Chiefs, Goff has thrown one touchdown pass and seven interceptions.

Those three games were a win over the Lions that was closer than it should have been, a loss to the Bears last week and a loss to the Eagles last night.

The Rams’ two-game losing streak has put them at serious risk of losing out on a bye week in the NFC playoffs. They may find themselves having to host a game in the wild card round, and then, if they win that have to win both at Chicago and at New Orleans to get to the Super Bowl. Considering that the Rams have already lost at Chicago and at New Orleans, that’s a tough path.

And it’s probably an impossible path if Goff doesn’t start playing better.