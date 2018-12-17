Packers claim Kapri Bibbs

Getty Images

The Packers claimed running back Kapri Bibbs off waivers from Washington, the team announced Monday. Washington waived Bibbs on Saturday.

He provides insurance in case Aaron Jones‘ season is finished.

Bibbs has played 26 career games, rushing for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 70 attempts. He also has 305 career receiving yards on 29 catches with three touchdowns and 10 kickoff returns for a 16.8 yards per return average.

Bibbs originally signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. For three seasons, he spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad and active roster.

The Broncos traded Bibbs to the 49ers during the 2017 offseason, but San Francisco waived him after the preseason.

He spent parts of the 2017 season and this season on Washington’s practice squad and active roster.

Bibbs has appeared in 10 games in 2018, with 101 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.