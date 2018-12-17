Panthers score touchdown on fourth-down trick play

AP

The Panthers faced fourth-and-two at midfield.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera made the decision to go for it, and Norv Turner opted for a trick play. It worked to perfection.

Cam Newton handed to running back Christian McCaffrey. Tight end Chris Manhertz sold the run, sealing the block before releasing.

McCaffrey found Manhertz all alone for an easy touchdown, even as slow as Manhertz ran. It gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 4:02 remaining in the first quarter.

On the 90-yard drive, the Panthers benefited from a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Marcus Davenport. It was tacked onto a 17-yard gain by Curtis Samuel on a pass from Newton.

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz kicked a 46-yard field goal on the Saints’ next possession, narrowing their deficit to 7-3.