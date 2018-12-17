Panthers upgrade Kawann Short to questionable

Getty Images

Good news has been in short supply for the Panthers over the last five weeks, but they should have one of their better defensive players at their disposal tonight, so that’s something.

Via the team’s official website, defensive tackle Kawann Short has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game against the Saints.

Short suffered a calf injury in practice Thursday and didn’t practice Friday or Saturday. If he’s unable to go, they might have to play former first-rounder Vernon Butler, who has been a healthy scratch the last two weeks.

The Panthers have lost five straight after opening the year 6-2, and they’re clinging to the playoff cliff tonight against the Saints.