Pat Shurmur believes Eli Manning has years left as a starting quarterback

Discussions about Giants quarterback Eli Manning‘s future with the team were a hot topic at this time last year, remained so throughout the offseason and they haven’t gone away over the course of the current campaign.

Manning had one of his best outings of the year in Week 14, but came back with a total clunker against the Titans in Sunday’s 17-0 loss. That loss eliminated the Giants from playoff contention and revived the weekly game of asking head coach Pat Shurmur whether Manning would remain the team’s starting quarterback against the Colts.

Shurmur said yes on Monday because Manning gives the team their best chance to win games and, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, he answered “I do” when asked if he believes Manning has years left as a starting quarterback in the NFL. That wouldn’t necessarily mean with the Giants, but Shurmur was affirmative when asked about Manning’s return in 2019.

“Yeah. I want all our players to be back. I believe experience matters,” Shurmur said.

The Giants gave rookie Kyle Lauletta a chance to play in garbage time against Washington in Week 14, but he went 0-5 with an interception and wound up back on the inactive list on Sunday. Alex Tanney served as Manning’s backup instead and it doesn’t look like either of the other quarterbacks is in line for significant playing time before the year is out.