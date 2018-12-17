Report: Frank Gore not expected back this season

Getty Images

Dolphins running back Frank Gore sprained his foot in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and went for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

It’s reportedly severe enough to force an early end to Gore’s season. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gore is not expected to play again this year after receiving the results of tests on the foot.

Gore turns 36 in May and isn’t under contract for the 2019 season, so it stands to reason that Sunday’s game might have been his final one as an NFL player.

Working against that idea would be the fact that Gore showed he can still be a productive back in 2018. He ran 156 times for 722 yards while playing 40 percent of the snaps in a timeshare with Kenyan Drake.

Those 722 yards give Gore 14,748 rushing yards for his career, which leaves him in fourth place in NFL history. He’s 521 yards behind Barry Sanders for third place, so a return in 2019 would give him a chance to move even higher on the list.