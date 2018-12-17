Report: “Legitimate chance” Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen play this week

Getty Images

The Chargers won a huge game in Kansas City last Thursday night and they did it without the help of some key offensive players.

Running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler both missed the game and wide receiver Keenan Allen played just 17 snaps as a result of a hip injury. With hopes of winning the division and the top seed in the AFC very much alive, the Chargers would obviously like to have as many of them back in the lineup as possible.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team believes there’s a “legitimate chance” all three are ready to go against the Ravens on Saturday night. Gordon worked out his knee before being ruled out for the game against the Chiefs while Ekeler didn’t practice last week due to a neck injury and a concussion.

The Chargers have clinched a playoff spot, but remain behind the Chiefs in the AFC West due to a worse record against division opponents. Two wins and a Kansas City loss would give them both the division title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.