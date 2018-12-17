Report: Tyler Boyd sprained his MCL

Getty Images

The Bengals won’t have A.J. Green back on the field this season and they may have lost another starting wideout for the last two weeks of the year.

Tyler Boyd had to leave Sunday’s win over the Raiders with a knee injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Boyd has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. Such injuries typically cost players time and that may mean we’ve seen the last of Boyd this season.

Boyd caught four passes for 38 yards and a touchdown on Sunday before his injury. The touchdown was his seventh of the year and Boyd passed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career thanks to Sunday’s catches.

The Bengals’ fate has already been set, but Boyd’s absence could still impact the playoff race in the AFC. The Browns and Steelers are both still alive — Pittsburgh has more life than Cleveland — and a depleted Cincinnati receiving corps shouldn’t hurt their chances of getting the wins they need.