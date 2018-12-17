Saints finally take lead, but Carolina runs back 2-point try

AP

The Saints finally took the lead, but they apparently can’t stand prosperity.

Drew Brees‘ pass on the two-point try was picked off by Donte Jackson and returned the distance, giving the Panthers the two points. New Orleans now leads only 12-9.

Alvin Kamara scored the Saints’ first touchdown of the night, reaching the end zone on a 16-yard run.

It took New Orleans 47 minutes and 42 seconds to get their first lead.

Backup quarterback Taysom Hill, who got the Saints going last week against the Bucs with a blocked punt, sparked New Orleans again. He took the direct snap in the shotgun and ran 17 yards to the Carolina 23.

Brees and Cam Newton both are having miserable nights, with Brees posting a 61.1 passer rating and Newton a 50.5.