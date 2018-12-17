Saints hang on for wild 12-9 win over the Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 17, 2018, 11:18 PM EST

The Saints may not have to play outside again this season.

And after the shift they put in against the Panthers, they’ll be glad to get inside.

The Saints hung on to a wild 12-9 win over the Panthers and moved to 12-2, giving themselves some margin in the quest for home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

They finish up with the Steelers and Saints at home, and would play at home throughout the NFC playoffs as long as nothing weird happens. That’s important, since they’re 5-0 in the playoffs at home, and 1-5 in places other than the Superdome.

And even though the Panthers are now 6-8 and all but eliminated after losing their sixth straight game, they turned in one of their best performances of the season.

Cornerback Donte Jackson also had a pick-two on his interception return of a conversion attempt, a decent summation of a night that was weird from start to finish. The Panthers held Drew Brees to 203 yards and an interception, and when the Saints had a chance to seal the win, the Panthers forced a fumble which went through the end zone for a touchback.

Carolina couldn’t do anything with the ball on their final chance, with Cam Newton unable to capitalize on the momentum his defense offered. Of course, his shoulder is injured, and he can’t physically do much more. He threw for 131 yards and was picked off once, and their only touchdown came on a pass from Christian McCaffrey.

  1. It was great to see that look on Newton’s face when he rushed for a 1st down. What was greater, was the look on his face when he threw that interception on the next play. Delicious! Congrats Saints fans.

  3. Cam is awful. His throwing motion looks like Bill Cartwright’s shooting form. If I’m Carolina I’m looking for a QB.

  7. Good Hard fought game. Now that Carolina is for the most part out of the Playoffs. Time for them to put Cam Newton on the shelf. He’s clearly battling through that injured shoulder.

  9. Cam was playing hurt – interesting to see people deflecting the attention away from “MVP candidate” Brees with his 2 TD’s and 3 interceptions in his last 3 games – statistically he was even worse today than Brady against the Steelers!

  11. packback1212 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 11:30 pm
    We can all agree….Jason Witten is awful!!!
    ===================================

    That’s why he will be signed to a five year deal!

  12. Nice to get a road W while the other two darling teams (KC and LAR) both took losses at home…Saints D has been impressive the last 5 weeks.

  14. cajunhockey says:
    December 17, 2018 at 11:43 pm
    Nice to get a road W while the other two darling teams (KC and LAR) both took losses at home…Saints D has been impressive the last 5 weeks.
    =============================
    Congrats man.

    Hard fought game.

    Cam did not play well.

    I don’t think there is any,”darling teams”, left.

    Suddenly, low scoring games take center stage!

  15. It’s never too early in the 2019 offseason to trade Newton to the Jaguars, and/or work a trade for Nick Foles or Carson Wentz. Cam will never improve his accuracy and reading defenses, he’s too much of a Narcissistic Buffoon to even bother to grow up and improve his game. Whiney crybabies like him can’t handle adversity when things aren’t so easy as they were for the 1dst 7 weeks…..

  16. The sad thing is… Cam could have made that first down and called a timeout right after to give his team time to work with.

    But apparently showboating took priority and they were rushed and he threw an INT. Obviously Rivera could have called a TO, but in that situation your QB needs go be a leader instead of a showboat on a relatively insignificant play.

  17. Connor Adams says:
    December 17, 2018 at 11:53 pm
    The sad thing is… Cam could have made that first down and called a timeout right after to give his team time to work with.

    But apparently showboating took priority and they were rushed and he threw an INT.
    ======================

    Who is the backup?

    4th qtr for sure.. Cam is done!

