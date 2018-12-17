Saints struggle again in first half, trail Panthers 7-6

AP

For the third consecutive week, the Saints couldn’t find any offense in the first half.

They gained 175 yards and scored six points. Last week, they trailed the Buccaneers 14-3 at halftime after gaining 104 yards in the first half. Two weeks ago, New Orleans fell behind the Cowboys 13-0, gaining only 59 yards in the first half.

The Panthers lead the Saints 7-6 at halftime tonight.

Carolina did even less on offense than New Orleans but scored a touchdown on a 50-yard trick play on fourth down. The Panthers had only 92 yards on their other 32 plays in the first half, and quarterback Cam Newton threw an interception in the end zone with 12 seconds left in the first half.

The Panthers scored on running back Christian McCaffrey‘s pass to tight end Chris Manhertz with 4:02 remaining in the first quarter.

Panthers cornerback James Bradberry gave his team a chance to add onto its lead before the first half ended, picking a Drew Brees pass that Thomas Davis broke up. Bradberry returned his first interception of the season 29 yards to the New Orleans 42.

Newton, though, was intercepted by Eli Apple on an attempted fade to Devin Funchess. It was the Saints’ fifth red zone takeaway of the season.

Wil Lutz kicked field goals of 46 and 24 yards for the Saints’ only points.

Brees is 11-of-20 for 114 yards and an interception. Michael Thomas has only one catch for 5 yards.

Mark Ingram has six carries for 45 yards.

Newton has completed 8-of-13 passes for 54 yards and an interception. McCaffrey has 11 carries for 42 yards.