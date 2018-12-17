Sean McVay: We’ve got to figure it out fast

Getty Images

The Rams have looked like one of the toughest teams to beat in the league for most of the season, but the last two Sunday nights have told a different story.

They followed up a 15-6 loss to the Bears in Week 14 with a 31-23 home loss to the Eagles on Sunday night. It’s the first time the Rams have lost back to back games since Sean McVay took over as head coach last season and the losses have been marked by six Jared Goff interceptions, a drop in production by Todd Gurley and an overall slowdown by an offense that couldn’t be stopped earlier this season.

“We’ve got to be able to figure this out and figure it out fast, because we’re doing things these last couple of weeks that are totally uncharacteristic of what good football teams do, of what we’ve done … It’s guys making mistakes we typically haven’t seen,” McVay said, via Peter King of Football Morning in America.

The Rams have already booked passage to the playoffs, which leaves them with games against the Cardinals and 49ers to use as attempts to get back on track for what they hope is a long stay in the postseason.