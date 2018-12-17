Shane Ray found late notice he’d be inactive “disrespectful”

Getty Images

The Broncos made linebacker Shane Ray and safety Su'a Cravens healthy scratches for their game against the Browns on Saturday night and neither player was thrilled by the development.

Ray said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, that he found it “disrespectful” to learn late in the week that he would be on the inactive list. Cravens said that he disagreed with head coach Vance Joseph’s explanation that the team was going with its best players.

Ray, a 2015 first-round pick, has come off the bench in 11 games for the Broncos this year. He has 10 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in what seems likely to be his final year in Denver as he’s out of contract once the year is up.

Cravens joined Denver in a trade with Washington and spent two months on injured reserve with a knee problem. The 2016 second-round pick has 18 tackles in five appearances.