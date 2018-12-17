Shaquill Griffin: Overtime pass interference was a “terrible call”

Getty Images

The Seahawks missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday when they lost 26-23 to the 49ers in overtime and penalties played a major role in their demise.

Seattle was penalized 14 times for a franchise-record 148 yards and head coach Pete Carroll called them “too much to overcome” when the game was over. The penalties helped the 49ers out time and again in the second half and there were two in overtime that helped seal Seattle’s fate once and for all.

Guard Ethan Pocic was called for holding to wipe out a big gain by J.D. McKissic and cornerback Shaquill Griffin was flagged for pass interference to set up the game-winning field goal. Carroll said he didn’t have a good view of the Griffin call, but the cornerback took serious issue with reporters and on social media after the game.

“I kind of knew they were going to call something,” Griffin said, via the Seattle Times. “I made sure as soon as I [saw] the pass in the air I was going to stick my hand out, knock it down and roll over, and that’s exactly what I did. And when I sat up I looked at the ref and he threw it. It’s something I can’t take back, and it sucks the way it ended. But it was a terrible call.”

The Seahawks will get another chance to clinch a playoff spot against the Chiefs next weekend and fewer flags would boost their chances of seeing this one through.