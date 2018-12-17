Spencer Ware is day-to-day with hamstring strain

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware didn’t play last Thursday night due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. Coach Andy Reid made it clear on Monday that it’s the hamstring that kept Ware out.

“Spencer is . . . making progress with his hamstring,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “That was the primary thing. He tweaked it. It’s not a severe hamstring, but just enough to where he couldn’t open up for the game. He’s making progress there, we’ll just have to see on that, day-to-day.”

The Chiefs had extra time to recover from Thursday night’s game before next Sunday night at Seattle. And while running back Damien Williams had 100 yards from scrimmage against the Chargers, Ware moved to the top of the depth chart after the release of Kareem Hunt, and the Chiefs surely would prefer to have him.

We’ll find out more about whether Ware will be available for Sunday night’s showdown as the week unfolds. If the Chiefs hope to beat a Seahawks team that still hasn’t clinched a playoff berth, the Chiefs will need all the help they can get.