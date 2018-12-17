Stefon Diggs shrugs at offensive changes

Posted by Mike Florio on December 17, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
Getty Images

When it was time to pick someone from the Vikings to get on the phone after Sunday’s 41-17 win over the Dolphins, receiver Stefon Diggs immediately came to mind. He’s engaging. He’s talkative. He’s candid. He’s been a guest on PFT Live several times, and he’s always been very good.

With a dramatic change to the team in the aftermath of Monday night’s loss to the Seahawks, it was reasonable to expect something along the lines of “it was a wakeup call for all of us” or “it proved to everyone that there is ultimate accountability” or something else that would be dramatic and/or compelling. That’s not what happened.

Diggs seemed nonchalant about the firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo and the promotion of quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski. Not in a way that was disrespectful to DeFilippo, but in a way that reflected a matter-of-fact sense that the train keeps moving and the players keep striving to score points and the team keeps trying to win games.

“It’s about the players making plays,” Diggs said, again with the kind of casual delivery that made it seem so obvious and natural that it’s almost as if the Vikings didn’t get rid of the guy who had been running the offense.

It helped that the Vikings’ blockers performed better than it has all year. Diggs said that coach Mike Zimmer gave the entire offensive line game balls for their performance in a victory that resulted in 198 yards rushing, 220 yards passing, 6.6 yards per play, and 41 points.

The Vikings will need to keep doing that kind of thing over the next two weeks in the hopes of making it to the playoffs. And it won’t get any easier, not with games at Detroit against a Lions team that may be determined to spoil a rival’s postseason party and a visit from a Bears team that may be playing for the No. 2 seed.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Stefon Diggs shrugs at offensive changes

  3. It helped that the Vikings’ blockers performed better than it has all year.
    +++++
    It also helps to face a team that has given up 164+ yards rushing in 7 of its last 11 games.

  4. There were a lot of DeFilippo apologists last week after he got fired, saying you can’t run the ball because the offensive line is terrible. Well, the solution to a terrible offensive line is not to essentially telegraph to the defense that you’re going to pass most every play and won’t stick to the run even if it’s successful. The line knew they were going to run a lot yesterday and I think that helps their mindset and allows them to be more physical. When the other team doesn’t know if it’s going to be a run or a pass, the offensive line can look a lot better. Maybe some of the issues with the line were associated with scheme and game plan.

  5. He’s right. It comes down to the players doing their jobs…. and the fact it was against Miami didn’t hurt either…..

  6. Detroit will be mailing it in. They have nothing to play for and Patricia is likely one and done at the end of the year. Stafford is beat up with a back injury and was sacked 10 times the last time these teams met. The Vikings-Bears game will be a win and in scenario for the purple. I like the Vikings chances at home in that situation.

  7. packertruth says:
    December 17, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    It helped that the Vikings’ blockers performed better than it has all year.
    +++++
    It also helps to face a team that has given up 164+ yards rushing in 7 of its last 11 games.
    ________

    Technically, it was 6 of 10 before the Vikings faced them, but it’s a good point. Let’s see if they can do it next week against a team that has given up 61 yards rushing or less in 4 of its last 6 games.

    Still, you can’t deny that it was a big change from the rest of the season. They tried something new by continuing to run a play when it was working. I like that philosophy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!