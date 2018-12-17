Stefon Diggs shrugs at offensive changes

Getty Images

When it was time to pick someone from the Vikings to get on the phone after Sunday’s 41-17 win over the Dolphins, receiver Stefon Diggs immediately came to mind. He’s engaging. He’s talkative. He’s candid. He’s been a guest on PFT Live several times, and he’s always been very good.

With a dramatic change to the team in the aftermath of Monday night’s loss to the Seahawks, it was reasonable to expect something along the lines of “it was a wakeup call for all of us” or “it proved to everyone that there is ultimate accountability” or something else that would be dramatic and/or compelling. That’s not what happened.

Diggs seemed nonchalant about the firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo and the promotion of quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski. Not in a way that was disrespectful to DeFilippo, but in a way that reflected a matter-of-fact sense that the train keeps moving and the players keep striving to score points and the team keeps trying to win games.

“It’s about the players making plays,” Diggs said, again with the kind of casual delivery that made it seem so obvious and natural that it’s almost as if the Vikings didn’t get rid of the guy who had been running the offense.

It helped that the Vikings’ blockers performed better than it has all year. Diggs said that coach Mike Zimmer gave the entire offensive line game balls for their performance in a victory that resulted in 198 yards rushing, 220 yards passing, 6.6 yards per play, and 41 points.

The Vikings will need to keep doing that kind of thing over the next two weeks in the hopes of making it to the playoffs. And it won’t get any easier, not with games at Detroit against a Lions team that may be determined to spoil a rival’s postseason party and a visit from a Bears team that may be playing for the No. 2 seed.