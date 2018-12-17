Stephon Gilmore accuses Antonio Brown of a “super dirty” play

AP

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore engaged in some pushing and shoving with Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday, and afterward Gilmore said Brown had engaged in dirty play.

“He did a little dirty move, grabbed my helmet, threw me down,” Gilmore said, via NESN. “That was super dirty. But other than that, just competing on the field.”

Although the Steelers won the game, Gilmore played well in his individual matchup with Brown and came out of it proud of his play.

“It was fun,” Gilmore said. “He’s one of the best receivers today. One thing that he’s good at — it’s not his routes — but his [timing] . . . when he makes his move. He’s very good at it.”

It was a good battle between the two of them, one we may see again in the playoffs.