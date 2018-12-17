Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Comparing Sunday’s Bills win to a preseason game.

Pointing fingers of blame after the Dolphins got blown out in Minnesota.

CB J.C. Jackson had a good game in Sunday’s Patriots loss.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles explained how the team covered Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins down the stretch.

The Ravens stuck to their new formula for a win on Sunday.

DE Sam Hubbard was all over the field for the Bengals in Sunday’s win.

Takeaways from a Sunday that the Browns spent watching others play football.

CB Joe Haden had a key interception for the Steelers.

The Texans can’t celebrate a division title yet.

RB Marlon Mack had a big game for the Colts.

WR Dede Westbrook provided the only explosiveness in sight for the Jaguars.

The Titans defense remembered “Remember the Titans” while shutting out the Giants.

Broncos QB Case Keenum‘s interception-free streak went up in smoke.

A Chiefs-centric look at the AFC playoff race.

TE Antonio Gates is enjoying another year with the Chargers.

Raiders T Kolton Miller has had his share of rough spots during his rookie season.

Injuries keep coming for the Cowboys offensive line.

Sunday wasn’t a good day for Giants QB Eli Manning.

WR Alshon Jeffery came through for the Eagles on Sunday night.

WR Jamison Crowder‘s adjustment to a tipped ball helped Washington pull off a win in Jacksonville.

The Bears have now officially gone from worst to first in the NFC North.

Lions K Matt Prater criticized himself for a miss in Sunday’s loss.

The Packers can now turn their full attention to the 2019 season.

Marcus Sherels had a key punt return for the Vikings.

RB Tevin Coleman had a career day for the Falcons.

The Panthers bumped DT Kawann Short up from doubtful to questionable for Monday night.

The Saints can’t clinch a playoff bye on Monday night.

LB Lavonte David was a bright spot for the Buccaneers in Sunday’s loss.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen‘s turnovers helped fuel a lopsided loss to the Falcons.

LB Dante Fowler welcomed a son before heading back to L.A. for Sunday night’s Rams game.

49ers QB Nick Mullens has a fan in CB Richard Sherman.

WR Doug Baldwin‘s return to the Seahawks lineup went well.