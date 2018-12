Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley has inflammation in his knee, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“We think he’s going to be OK,” McVay said, via Myles Simmons of the team website.

McVay termed Gurley “day to day,” but the Pro Bowler is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals.

Gurley briefly left Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. He ended up playing 63 of 76 plays, getting 22 touches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Gurley has 315 touches for 1,831 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns.