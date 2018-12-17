Vance Joseph: Report about possible firing “didn’t move me at all”

AP

A report on Monday indicated that Broncos General Manager John Elway met with former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan last year to discuss a return to the sideline in Denver.

That would have meant Vance Joseph’s departure after one year on the job, but he wound up back for a second season after CEO Joe Ellis said the team would have to conduct a full search rather than just handing the job to Shanahan. At his Monday press conference, Joseph said the report “didn’t move me at all” and that his focus is on Monday night’s game against the Raiders.

“That’s the least of my concerns,” Joseph said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “People have written much worse things about me. … I’m not concerned about an article.”

Joseph also said he “absolutely” believes he has the support of Broncos management. We’ll find out if Joseph’s read is an accurate one in a couple of weeks, but two years without a trip to the playoffs may not serve him well.