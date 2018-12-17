Vance Joseph: Report about possible firing “didn’t move me at all”

December 17, 2018
A report on Monday indicated that Broncos General Manager John Elway met with former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan last year to discuss a return to the sideline in Denver.

That would have meant Vance Joseph’s departure after one year on the job, but he wound up back for a second season after CEO Joe Ellis said the team would have to conduct a full search rather than just handing the job to Shanahan. At his Monday press conference, Joseph said the report “didn’t move me at all” and that his focus is on Monday night’s game against the Raiders.

“That’s the least of my concerns,” Joseph said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “People have written much worse things about me. … I’m not concerned about an article.”

Joseph also said he “absolutely” believes he has the support of Broncos management. We’ll find out if Joseph’s read is an accurate one in a couple of weeks, but two years without a trip to the playoffs may not serve him well.

  4. I mean he really is doing a good job to be fair. The Broncos are playing pretty good football. Case Keenum at QB, traded Thomas, and Sanders is out for the year. I mean call it what you want to call it but they are playing pretty good football. John Elway should be taking more heat for the lack of a QB he has failed to draft in forever. One lucky free agent signing in Peyton Manning that’s it.

  5. Fitting comments because that’s the safe thing to say and there’s no “safer” coach out there than Vance Joseph. Same way he coaches. He never takes any chances or tries to win; it’s all about not losing. 4th down and inches? He’s taking the field goal EVERY SINGLE TIME. The fact that sets them up to lose later on in the game doesn’t even enter his mind because all he wants to do is avoid any criticism for potentially failing on the 4th down at that moment. If a building was on fire he would pass up breaking out the window to get to the fire escape and lead you to your death on the elevator because at the moment you got on the elevator it would look like the safer route.

