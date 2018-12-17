Wendell Smallwood never knows how big role will be be

Getty Images

Few things have made sense or been easy to predict for the Eagles this year, but there has been little in the way of stability at their running back position.

So when Wendell Smallwood stood up last night, it was as unexpected as it was predictable.

Smallwood had played 11 snaps in the previous four games, but scored two touchdowns in last night’s win over the Rams, playing the role they needed someone to play.

“It’s hard,” Smallwood said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “It’s a tough battle. We’re competitors, we all want to be on the field. Every play if we could. That’s just part of the game: It’s not always going to be your turn.

“But, when it is, you gotta go out there and perform as good as the next guy or you won’t last.”

The Eagles haven’t had a consistent answer there all year. Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement are on injured reserves. Darren Sproles is old and has been hurt a lot. Josh Adams was in there last night before he had to be checked for a concussion.

Smallwood had 10 carries for 48 yards (a not-too-shabby 4.8 yards per carry), and the two touchdowns came at a time when the Eagles were pushing out to the lead they wouldn’t give up. It’s enough to make you think he’ll get more chances in the next two weeks, but nothing has been consistent this season at that position, and he admitted he never knew week-to-week what his role might be.

“I know with how our running back rotation goes, if you get hot, if you’re out there making plays, they’re gonna keep you in,” Smallwood said. “They’re not gonna take you out. They’re not going to just stop giving you the ball, and that’s how it went for me tonight. I found myself on the field more than I thought I would be and it’s just cause I had the hot hand and that’s how it went.

“It’s just staying ready and preparing as if you’re going to be that guy. It just so happened that the opportunity presented itself for me tonight.”

“Staying ready” is practically a mantra around there, after winning a Super Bowl with a backup quarterback, so Smallwood fits right in.