Xavier Su’a-Filo’s eye expected to be OK

Getty Images

Cowboys left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo flew home on the team charter after being transported to an Indianapolis hospital to have his left eye examined.

“We got a great report back on our player’s eye,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “It looks awful, but I think he’s going to be all right.”

Su’a-Filo was in the locker room after the game, wearing dark sunglasses. He did not speak to reporters.

Su’a-Filo took a thumb to his eye socket on a fourth-and-one run by Ezekiel Elliott in the first half. The Morning News tweeted a photo of Su’a-Filo’s eye nearly swollen shut.

Adam Redmond replaced Su’a-Fila.

The Cowboys already were without starting right guard Zack Martin, who missed the first game of his career with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Rookie Connor Williams started for Martin.