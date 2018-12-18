49ers sign Tyvis Powell to take Ahkello Witherspoon’s roster spot

Getty Images

The 49ers made the move of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the injured reserve list official Tuesday. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that Witherspoon’s season was finished because of a right knee injury.

He made a career-high 37 tackles and four pass breakups in 14 games.

The team announced it signed defensive back Tyvis Powell to take Witherspoon’s roster spot.

Powell appeared in four games, with one start, this season with the 49ers. He made five tackles and one forced fumble on defense in addition to one special teams tackle.

The 49ers waived him Nov. 12. Powell signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Dec. 4 but lasted there only a week.