Ben Roethlisberger denies he played through cracked ribs

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed much of the second half of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Raiders with injured ribs, but he returned to play against the Patriots in last Sunday’s 17-10 win.

Before that game got underway, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Roethlisberger was dealing with cracked ribs. During a Tuesday appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger denied that was the case.

“I have no idea where that came from,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “My wife texted me before the game and said, ‘Did you hear about this?’ I’m in the locker room. I don’t know where that guy gets his information from, so we’re not going to give him any credence on this show.”

Roethlisberger did not divulge his exact condition, but said “we’re all dealing with a lot of pain this time of the year” and gave credit to the medical staff for getting him ready to face New England last Sunday. Roethlisberger will have to deal with the Saints’ surging defense this weekend as he tries to keep the Steelers pointed toward the postseason.