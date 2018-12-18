Bengals put Malik Jefferson on IR

Getty Images

The Bengals are shutting down one of their third-round picks for the rest of the season.

The team announced that linebacker Malik Jefferson has been placed on injured reserve. Jefferson, who was the second of the team’s two third-round selections this year, hurt his foot in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Jefferson only played 11 snaps on defense this year, but was used more extensively on special teams. He ends his rookie year with 10 tackles.

Linebacker Chris Worley will come up from the practice squad to fill Jefferson’s spot on the roster. Worley was a two-year starter at Ohio State and signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent this offseason.