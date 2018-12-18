Bills place Marcus Murphy on IR, sign Victor Bolden

Getty Images

The Bills placed running back Marcus Murphy on injured reserve Tuesday. Murphy dislocated his elbow in last week’s game against Detroit.

The Bills signed receiver Victor Bolden off the 49ers’ practice squad to take Murphy’s roster spot.

The 49ers signed Bolden as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He appeared in nine regular-season games as a rookie for San Francisco, serving mainly on special teams as a kick and punt returner.

He averaged almost 21 yards per kick return as a rookie.

Bolden played only one game for the 49ers in 2018 before he was waived in Week Nine. He re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

The Bills have used five returners this season.