Brian Orakpo’s injured elbow “getting better day by day”

Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo missed last week’s game with an elbow injury. He hopes to return Saturday for the Titans’ game against Washington.

“It’s getting better day by day,” Orakpo said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “We’ll see where we’re at by the end of the week.”

Orakpo was injured in the Dec. 6 game against Jacksonville, playing 50 of 71 plays. He did not practice last week.

“[The plan] is to come back as fast as possible, but at the same time make sure I am myself,” Orakpo said.

He has 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble this season.