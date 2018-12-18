Bryce Love skipping bowl game to start preparing for draft

Getty Images

Stanford running back Bryce Love nearly won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, finishing second to Baker Mayfield. Love chose to return for his senior season and was slowed by injuries.

He announced he will skip the New Year’s Eve bowl game against Pittsburgh to get healthy and start training for the NFL draft.

“God has blessed me with an incredible opportunity to play the sport I love at the highest level,” Love tweeted. “It is a surreal feeling to be on the cusp of seeing my dream come true. I am completely devoted to this next chapter of my career, and I will always keep the Stanford community, my family and my faith by my side throughout.”

Love rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He gained only 739 yards and scored six touchdowns in 10 games this season.