Bucs place Justin Evans, Alan Cross on IR

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have placed safety Justin Evans and tight end Alan Cross on injured reserve, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Evans, a second-round pick in 2017, played 10 games this season. He missed the past two games with a toe injury and four of the past five with the injury.

He finished with 59 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown and two pass breakups.

Cross left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

The third-year veteran played all 14 games, with three starts, and made two catches for 9 yards.

The team announced it promoted tight end Donnie Ernsberger to the active roster from the practice squad. He originally entered the league as a college free agent out of Western Michigan this spring.

He spent the offseason and preseason with the Buccaneers.