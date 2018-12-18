Bucs work out Landry Jones, Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

The Buccaneers worked out 14 players Tuesday, including free agent quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and Landry Jones, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL reports.

Current backup quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Griffin become free agents this spring.

The Bills cut Peterman on Nov. 12.

Peterman opened the season as the Bills’ starter but went only 5-of-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions in the loss to the Ravens. He threw 13 interceptions on 133 career regular-season and postseason pass attempts.

He has thrown three career touchdowns and three pick-sixes.

Peterman finished 1-3 as the team’s starter in two seasons after the Bills made him a fifth-round pick in 2017.

Jones most recently worked out for Washington after it lost Colt McCoy to a broken leg. He signed with the Jaguars earlier this season after Pittsburgh cut him out of training camp.

Jones started five games in place of Ben Roethlisberger in his five-year career with the Steelers, going 3-2 with a 63.9 completion percentage, a 7.8 yards per attempt average, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 86.2.