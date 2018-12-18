Cardinals promote Deatrick Nichols, Chris Jones

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they promoted cornerbacks Deatrick Nichols and Chris Jones from the practice squad to the 53-player roster.

They released cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Quinten Rollins in corresponding moves.

That leaves Arizona still with a vacant spot on its active roster.

It marks Nichols third time on the 53-player roster. He has appeared in two games.

Jones was on the practice squad all but one game this season. The rookie was on the active roster for the Chargers game and played two special teams snaps.

The Cardinals could be down a starting cornerback this week with David Amerson in concussion protocol. Brandon Williams is expected to start if Amerson isn’t cleared.