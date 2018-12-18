Cardinals will release Dontae Johnson

Getty Images

The Cardinals have tried several options at cornerback alongside Patrick Peterson this season without finding a long-term answer at the position and it looked like Dontae Johnson would be one of the next to get a shot when he signed with the team in late November.

Johnson’s time never came, however. He hasn’t appeared in a game with the team since coming on board and Mike Garofalo of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are releasing Johnson.

The move fits into what’s turned out to be a lost season for Johnson. He started all 16 games for the 49ers last season and signed with Seattle as a free agent this offseason. He hurt his groin and was released off of injured reserve in September, played one game for the Bills in October and is now back in search of work.

Johnson joins Bene Benwikere and Jamar Taylor as veteran corners who have breezed through the Cardinals locker room this season. Brandon Williams, David Amerson and Leonard Johnson remain part of the team’s cornerback group.