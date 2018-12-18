Changes coming in Atlanta, with “strong possibility” Steve Sarkisian is gone

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has given the vote of confidence to coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be changes there.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, there’s a “strong possibility” of sweeping staff changes there, most likely offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian but perhaps including defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel.

Following up the record-setting Kyle Shanahan-directed offense was going to be tough for any coach, but Sarkisian has not experienced a second-season bounce. The Falcons rank 10th in scoring offense and ninth in yards, but that’s almost exclusively a function of their passing game (and being behind a lot boosts those numbers).

Pelissero also mentions former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as a potential replacement for the guy who hasn’t been fired yet. The familiarity with Quinn from their days together on Pete Carroll’s staff is clear, but Bevell apparently was in Atlanta back in the spring, working with Quinn’s staff in a consultant role.

If that’s the change, the Falcons might not have to worry about giving up a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl again, but throwing the ball at the goal line when they ought to run it cannot be ruled out.