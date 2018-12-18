Changes coming in Atlanta, with “strong possibility” Steve Sarkisian is gone

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 18, 2018, 2:04 PM EST
Falcons owner Arthur Blank has given the vote of confidence to coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be changes there.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, there’s a “strong possibility” of sweeping staff changes there, most likely offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian but perhaps including defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel.

Following up the record-setting Kyle Shanahan-directed offense was going to be tough for any coach, but Sarkisian has not experienced a second-season bounce. The Falcons rank 10th in scoring offense and ninth in yards, but that’s almost exclusively a function of their passing game (and being behind a lot boosts those numbers).

Pelissero also mentions former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as a potential replacement for the guy who hasn’t been fired yet. The familiarity with Quinn from their days together on Pete Carroll’s staff is clear, but Bevell apparently was in Atlanta back in the spring, working with Quinn’s staff in a consultant role.

If that’s the change, the Falcons might not have to worry about giving up a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl again, but throwing the ball at the goal line when they ought to run it cannot be ruled out.

5 responses to “Changes coming in Atlanta, with “strong possibility” Steve Sarkisian is gone

  1. Should it be a concern that Sark was hired after working with the team as a consultant the prior spring?

    Feels close to not spending time looking at all options available (or that can be made available)

  4. I think it’s safe to say, with one former defensive coordinator flaming out in Atlanta, and the other in Jacksonville, that the players in Seattle were the reason that defense was so good in Seattle. Funny to see Hawk fans now completely disrespect the legion of boom and their “inflated egos” “we don’t need them we’re just as good now as we were” after they brought them the only Superbowl ring the city has ever had and may likely see for quite some time.

    After seeing what Kyle Shanahan has been able to get out of the 49ers talent depleted offense, it’s no wonder he was able to get the Flacons into the Superbowl with their loaded roster. Atlanta may need to blow it up if next year turns out like this year. I think they they’ll get healthy and turn it around though.

