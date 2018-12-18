Patrick Mahomes, Phillip Lindsay among Pro Bowlers

Patrick Mahomes was elected the starting quarterback of the AFC Pro Bowl team, with Philip Rivers and Tom Brady the other AFC quarterbacks. Drew Brees won the starting quarterback nod for the NFC, with Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers the other quarterbacks selected.
The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 27 in Orlando.
Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay made history by becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie ever to make the Pro Bowl.
Reputation obviously plays a part with the selections of Rodgers and Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith among the debatable Pro Bowlers.
Rodgers ranks 14th in passer rating, including eighth in the NFC.
Smith and Saints left tackle Terron Armstead were selected as the starters at offensive tackle. Smith has eight penalties in 12 games, including six holding penalties, and Armstead has played only nine games because of injuries.
Jets kicker Jason Myers was selected over Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and Houston’s Ka'imi Fairbairn. Myers has made 31-of-33 field goals and 25-of-28 extra points. His two missed PATs cost the Jets in Saturday’s loss to the Texans. (Yes, Pro Bowl voting was done before Saturday.)
The Chargers have more Pro Bowlers than any other team, with seven. That’s one more than the Chiefs and the Steelers each have. The Cowboys, Bears and Saints lead the NFC with five each.
The Bills, Buccaneers and Raiders were shut out, with no Pro Bowlers.
AFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION
OFFENSE
Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Tackle: Taylor Lewan*, Tennessee Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs
Guard: David DeCastro*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes*, Kansas City Chiefs; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers; Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Running back: James Conner*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos
Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Kansas City Chiefs
DEFENSE
Defensive end: J.J. Watt*, Houston Texans; Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers
Interior lineman: Geno Atkins*, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Tennessee Titans; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Houston Texans; Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs
Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Baltimore Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
Cornerback: Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jacksonville Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety: Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens
Strong safety: Jamal Adams*, New York Jets
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Jason Myers*, New York Jets
Long snapper: To be named by coach.
Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans
Return specialist: Andre Roberts*, New York Jets
Special teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers
NFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION
OFFENSE
Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings; Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead*, New Orleans Saints; Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
Guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers
Center: Alex Mack*, Atlanta Falcons; Max Unger, New Orleans Saints
Tight end: Zach Ertz*, Philadelphia Eagles; George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Quarterback: Drew Brees*, New Orleans Saints; Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Running back: Todd Gurley*, Los Angeles Rams; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Interior lineman: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears
Outside linebacker: Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Ryan Kerrigan*, Washington Redskins; Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings
Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback: Kyle Fuller*, Chicago Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Arizona Cardinals; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions, Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Free safety: Eddie Jackson*, Chicago Bears; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, New York Giants
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants
Long snapper: To be named by coach
Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks
Return specialist: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears
Special teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams
* Indicates starter