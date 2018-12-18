Patrick Mahomes, Phillip Lindsay among Pro Bowlers

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was elected the starting quarterback of the AFC Pro Bowl team, with Philip Rivers and Tom Brady the other AFC quarterbacks. Drew Brees won the starting quarterback nod for the NFC, with Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers the other quarterbacks selected.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 27 in Orlando.

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay made history by becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie ever to make the Pro Bowl.

Reputation obviously plays a part with the selections of Rodgers and Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith among the debatable Pro Bowlers.

Rodgers ranks 14th in passer rating, including eighth in the NFC.

Smith and Saints left tackle Terron Armstead were selected as the starters at offensive tackle. Smith has eight penalties in 12 games, including six holding penalties, and Armstead has played only nine games because of injuries.

Jets kicker Jason Myers was selected over Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and Houston’s Ka'imi Fairbairn. Myers has made 31-of-33 field goals and 25-of-28 extra points. His two missed PATs cost the Jets in Saturday’s loss to the Texans. (Yes, Pro Bowl voting was done before Saturday.)

The Chargers have more Pro Bowlers than any other team, with seven. That’s one more than the Chiefs and the Steelers each have. The Cowboys, Bears and Saints lead the NFC with five each.

The Bills, Buccaneers and Raiders were shut out, with no Pro Bowlers.

AFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION

OFFENSE

Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Tackle: Taylor Lewan*, Tennessee Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

Guard: David DeCastro*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes*, Kansas City Chiefs; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers; Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Running back: James Conner*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Kansas City Chiefs

DEFENSE

Defensive end: J.J. Watt*, Houston Texans; Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers

Interior lineman: Geno Atkins*, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Tennessee Titans; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Houston Texans; Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Baltimore Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

Cornerback: Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jacksonville Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety: Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens

Strong safety: Jamal Adams*, New York Jets

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Jason Myers*, New York Jets

Long snapper: To be named by coach.

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Return specialist: Andre Roberts*, New York Jets

Special teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers

NFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION

OFFENSE

Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings; Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead*, New Orleans Saints; Trent Williams, Washington Redskins

Guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers

Center: Alex Mack*, Atlanta Falcons; Max Unger, New Orleans Saints

Tight end: Zach Ertz*, Philadelphia Eagles; George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback: Drew Brees*, New Orleans Saints; Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Running back: Todd Gurley*, Los Angeles Rams; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Interior lineman: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears

Outside linebacker: Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Ryan Kerrigan*, Washington Redskins; Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback: Kyle Fuller*, Chicago Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Arizona Cardinals; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions, Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Free safety: Eddie Jackson*, Chicago Bears; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, New York Giants

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants

Long snapper: To be named by coach

Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks

Return specialist: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears

Special teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams

* Indicates starter