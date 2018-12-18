Chargers place seven in the Pro Bowl

Getty Images

In many respects, the Pro Bowl has outlived its usefulness. But the naming of the teams is always useful, since it reflects the manner in which fans, coaches, and other players regard the best performers in football.

Recently, the L.A. Chargers emerged as one of the best teams in the AFC. The Pro Bowl selection process has confirmed this belief by placing a league-high seven Chargers in the annual all-star game.

They are receiver Keenan Allen, running back Melvin Gordon, defensive end Melvin Ingram, safety Derwin James (starter), special-teamer Adrian Phillips (starter), center Mike Pouncey, and quarterback Philip Rivers.

While every player aspires to be named to the Pro Bowl roster, no one wants to playing in the game. Primarily because players from teams that qualify for the Super Bowl don’t play in the Pro Bowl.