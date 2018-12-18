Colts sign J.J. Wilcox, place Skai Moore, Al Woods on IR

Getty Images

The Colts announced they signed safety J.J. Wilcox on Tuesday.

They placed linebacker Skai Moore and defensive tackle Al Woods on injured reserve.

Moore saw action in nine games this season, with one start, and made four solo tackles. He injured his neck last week during practice and was inactive for Sunday’s game.

Woods appeared in all 14 games this season, making 24 tackles. Woods injured his leg in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys.

Wilcox has played 75 career games, with 39 starts, in his time with the Jets (2018), Steelers (2017) and Cowboys (2013-16). He has made 211 tackles, six interceptions, 16 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

This season, Wilcox played five games for the Jets and made three tackles.

The Colts also announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales to the practice squad.