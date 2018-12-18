DeSean Jackson “hopeful” of playing this week

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson is “hopeful” of returning this week after missing the past three games with a thumb injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jackson revealed last week that he originally injured his left thumb in the season opener. He played through the injury until aggravating it in the Week 12 game against the Giants.

He had the thumb immobilized as recently as last week.

In 11 games, Jackson has made 40 catches for 750 yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2016, his final season in Washington.