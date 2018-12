Getty Images

The Dolphins signed defensive tackle Kendrick Norton to their active roster from the Panthers’ practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Norton has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

The Panthers made Norton a seventh-round pick this spring. Carolina waived him out of the preseason.

During his three seasons at the University of Miami, Norton made 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble.