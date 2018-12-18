Eli Apple says the Saints are bringing out the best in him

Getty Images

After the Giants selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, cornerback Eli Apple was a disappointment, and this year the Giants had finally had enough and traded him to New Orleans. Now Apple is showing that a fresh start was what he needed.

Apple has started eight games for the Saints and already has more interceptions as a Saint than he had in two and a half years as a Giant — including a big interception in Monday night’s win over the Panthers. Apple thinks he’s in the right place.

“My teammates, they’re bringing out the best in me. They push me every day, especially Coach AG [secondary coach Aaron Glenn] and the whole defensive staff,” Apple said, via ESPN. “Every week, it’s just understanding the defense, understanding how my teammates play and just playing with more confidence.”

The Saints gave up a 2019 third-round draft pick and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to get Apple, who is just 23 years old and showing off some of the talent that made him a Top 10 pick.