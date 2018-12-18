Eric Berry “felt pretty good” in his return

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller could play this week after having wrist surgery, and safety Eric Berry might have a fuller workload.

After playing a half and then shutting it down in his return from his heel injury, Berry said he “felt pretty good” about the 30 snaps he played last week against the Chargers.

“I got a few different looks I couldn’t get at practice,” Berry said, via Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star. “I felt like we handled them well as a defense. Short week, but I think we did pretty well.”

Berry missed all but the opener last season with a torn Achilles and then the first 13 games of this this year, but sat out the second half of last Thursday’s loss to the Chargers. He wouldn’t specify that he was on any kind of pitch count, saying the plan was to “see how he felt as we went.”

“I thought he did OK,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I thought he did good. He hasn’t had pads on since training camp and that was only for a couple of days there, so it’s kind of expected. Nice and slow with it. That’s kind of where we are at. We didn’t expect him to play the whole game.”

The Chiefs have already punched their playoff ticket, but still have seeding considerations at play the next two weeks, as they travel to Seattle and host Oakland. It’s clear they’ve been willing to give Berry all the time he needs to have him ready for the postseason, so gradually increasing his snaps seems like a reasonable expectation.