Falcons promote Jeremy Langford

Getty Images

The Falcons have promoted a running back from the practice squad to fill the roster spot opened by Ito Smith‘s move to injured reserve.

Jeremy Langford is the new face in the backfield for Atlanta, which announced the move along with the official notification of the Smith transaction.

Langford was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in 2015 and ran 210 times for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. Langford, who also had 41 catches for 421 yards and a touchdown, was released in September 2017 after falling behind Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen on the depth chart.

Smith joins Devonta Freeman on injured reserve while Langford joins Tevin Coleman and Brian Hill on the active roster in Atlanta.