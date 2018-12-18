Hunter Henry: “It’s cool to have an opportunity” to return this season

Getty Images

When tight end Hunter Henry tore his ACL in the offseason, no one expected him to return to the field during the 2018 season.

The Chargers never ruled it out, though, and Henry’s rehab has gone well enough to make that return a possibility. Henry returned to practice on Monday to open a three-week window for him to work with the team before a decision needs to be made about adding him to the 53-man roster.

“I’m not surprised,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “I had [being back] in my mind, and tried to push for that since the get-go. I worked as hard as I could, and there’s a lot of work still to do to get back out there. … It’ll be different but good to get back in the flow of things. I’m geared up and ready to go, but it’s a long journey, and it’s cool to have an opportunity like this.”

Henry said he won’t do anything to risk his long-term health, but knows “you don’t get a team like this a lot” and he’s going to see if there’s a way to help it accomplish something in the postseason.