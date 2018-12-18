If favored teams win, 8 of 12 playoff teams will be clinched this week

Getty Images

Five teams have already clinched playoff berths through Week 15 of the NFL season, and three more will on Sunday, if everything goes as expected.

The Chiefs and Chargers have both clinched playoff berths in the AFC, while the Saints, Rams and Bears have all clinched their divisions in the NFC. If every favored team wins in Week 16, three more teams will clinch:

Patriots: Clinch the AFC East with a home win over the Bills. New England is a 13-point favorite.

Cowboys: Clinch the NFC East with a home win over the Buccaneers. Dallas is a 7-point favorite.

Texans: Clinch a playoff berth if the Ravens lose to the Chargers on Saturday. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite over Baltimore. (The Texans would clinch the AFC South with a win, but they’re 1-point underdogs at Philadelphia.)

Other teams can clinch playoff berths this week, including the Steelers, Seahawks and Vikings, but they all need some upsets. If form holds, we’ll have eight playoff spots set and four playoff spots still open heading into Week 17.