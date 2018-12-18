Jerry Jones thinks it might be time to play Taco Charlton

Getty Images

The Cowboys made defensive end Taco Charlton a healthy scratch for the second straight game when they faced off against the Colts last Sunday and the results of that game has team owner Jerry Jones thinking it might be time for a change to the gameday roster.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said last week that players have to “earn their opportunity,” but the play of the defense in a 23-0 loss has Jones pondering a move in a different direction. Jones felt the team didn’t get enough penetration against the Indianapolis offensive line and that the 2017 first-round pick might have more luck on that front.

“Maybe we ought to get him in there,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News.

Charlton missed time with a shoulder injury earlier in the year and has appeared in nine games overall this season. He had 16 tackles and a sack in those outings.